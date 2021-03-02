‘Most women miss pay raise due to gender’

NEW DELHI

02 March 2021 06:03 IST

Bias hurts career: LinkedIn survey

About 85%, or four in five working women in India believe they have missed out on a raise, promotion, or work offer because of their gender, according to a new report by LinkedIn.

As per the ‘The Opportunity Index 2021’ report, this average stands at 60% for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. “A deeper analysis shows that more women in India have experienced the impact of gender on career development when compared to the APAC region,” as per the LinkedIn report.

“While 66% of the people in India feel that gender equality has improved compared to their parents’ age, India’s working women still contend the strongest gender bias across Asia Pacific countries,” it said.

The survey, conducted in January, saw participation from more than 10,000 respondents across the APAC region. It covered 2,285 respondents in India.