M&M, Mercedes-Benz vehicles to cost more

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced an increase in the prices of its personal and commercial vehicle ranges by about 1.9% effective January 8. The revision will result in an increase of ₹4,500 to ₹40,000, depending on the model and variant.

“In the case of the All New Thar, the current price increase will be effective for all bookings done between December 1, 2020 and January 7, 2021. All fresh bookings for the All New Thar, effective January 8, 2021, will have prices as applicable on the date of delivery,” M&M said in a statement.

Luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz India has announced a 5% increase in prices across models effective January 15. With this revision, the price of a C-Class will increase approximately by ₹2 lakh, while the price of an AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe will go up by ₹15 lakh.

