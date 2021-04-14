Maruti Suzuki sells record 1.57 lakh CNG vehicles in FY20-21

NEW DELHI

14 April 2021 13:38 IST

This is the country’s largest car maker’s highest-ever S-CNG car sales.

Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on April 14 said it sold over 1.57 lakh factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles in the last financial year, its highest-ever S-CNG car sales.

The company offers factory-fitted CNG options for its cars, including Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-PRESSO, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry.

“We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility...CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared with the high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Advertising

Advertising