Maruti, Hyundai wholesales decline as chip shortage bites

01 December 2021 21:57 IST

Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota report growth in dispatches

With the semiconductor shortage continuing to impact production, top passenger vehicle makers Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported a decline in wholesales in the domestic market in November.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors along with Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) posted increases in their respective domestic passenger vehicle wholesales last month.

Maruti said total domestic sales declined 18% to 1,17,791 units from a year earlier.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month,” the carmaker said in a statement. “The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.”

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India said domestic sales slid 24% to 37,001 units.

On the other hand, M&M said domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales rose 7% to 19,458 units.

“Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8% increase in November,” M&M’s CEO - Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said. “The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, pickups, and small commercial vehicles,” he added.

Tata Motors said domestic PV sales climbed 38% to 29,778 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported domestic wholesales rose 53% to 13,003 units in November compared with a year earlier.