KPMG-led consortium consultant on Ordnance Factory Board corporatisation

The contract would be signed shortly, the Defence Ministry said

The Defence Ministry has appointed the KPMG Advisory Services-led consortium for consultancy on corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).

An Expression of interest cum request for proposal for engaging a consultancy agency for providing strategic and implementation management consulting services to assist the Ministry of Defence was issued by the Department of Defence Production on July 6, the Ministry said in a statement.

“Consequent to evaluation of the technical and financial proposals of the bidders, the Department has selected KPMG Advisory Services Pvt. Limited, lead consortium member, with Khaitan & Co. Ltd. as consortium member, as the consultancy agency for the said project,” the Ministry stated. The contract would be signed shortly, the Ministry said.

