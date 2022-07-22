Industry

JITO Angel Network, others invests $2,00,000 in Evelabs Tech

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai July 22, 2022 13:01 IST
July 22, 2022

JITO Angel Network (JAN), a community-based Angel network in India, has announced an investment of $2,00,000 in Kochi-based healthtech company Evelabs Technologies Private Limited along with a cohort of individual investors, a person familiar with the deal said.

Evelabs works on solutions to improve clinical efficiency, safety and patient experience in hospitals and home-cares. They have developed a connected infusion monitor called Dripo, which help the nurse to set, manage and monitor infusion therapy at ease.

“The healthtech sector in India is getting more and more interesting with the deployment of deeptech tools such internet of things, artificial intelligence, and machine learning,” said Sunil Kumar Singhvi, vice-chairman, JITO Angel Network.

