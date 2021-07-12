IT, BFSI generous paymasters: TeamLease

Bengaluru

12 July 2021 22:35 IST

Demand for software, hardware, telecom personnel rises 35% y-o-y: Monster.com

Technology and sales jobs are witnessing a significant rise in salaries, with the average increments at 8.55% and 9.82% respectively, TeamLease said.

Super-specialised jobs have also commanded a salary increment of more than 11%, while all COVID-proof jobs [sectors that are doing well during the pandemic] were rewarded handsomely, according to the TeamLease Jobs & Salaries Primer Report 2021.

Sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and allied industries, and information technology and knowledge services proved to be generous paymasters with an average salary increment of 10%, the report which tracked 2,63,000 temp profiles across 17 industries in nine cities, said.

Advertising

Advertising

From a geographic perspective, the top paying cities (increments of 12% and above) were Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Hiring on the rise

Demand for professionals in software, hardware and telecom functions rose 35% (average) year-on-year (y-o-y) on account of acceleration in digitisation, said Monster.com, a Quess company.

‘Remarkable growth’

The telecom/Internet service provider (ISP) industry witnessed a remarkable y-o-y growth (39%), alongside information technology (IT) — hardware, software (32%), and logistics, courier/freight/transportation (29%) industries that followed close behind. Bengaluru reported a considerable uptick in demand (50%) for talent in June across sectors compared with the year earlier.

Among other cities, Pune reported a hiring increase of 28%, Hyderabad 22%, Chennai 22%, Mumbai 7%, and Delhi 4%, according to Monster Employment Index.