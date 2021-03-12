Industrial production contracts 1.6% in January

New Delhi

12 March 2021 18:01 IST

Mining output declined 3.7%, while power generation grew 5.5% in January.

India's industrial production contracted by 1.6% in January, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output contracted by 2% in January 2021.

Mining output declined 3.7%, while power generation grew 5.5% in January.

Advertising

Advertising

The IIP had grown by 2.2% in January 2020.