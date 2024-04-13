ADVERTISEMENT

India extends operation of imported coal-based power plants until October 15

April 13, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The power demand is expected to rise in the hot summer months

Reuters

The government has invoked an emergency clause to direct imported coal-fired plants to operate at full capacity till the end of the summer season. File  | Photo Credit: AP

India has extended a mandate on imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity until October 15 to meet the anticipated high demand for electricity in the summer months, according to a government order seen by Reuters.

The order, dated April 12, invoked an emergency clause available to the government in directing the companies, including Tata Power and Adani Power, operating imported coal-fired plants with a capacity of nearly 16 gigawatts to continue operations. The order is not yet public. The plants were initially allowed to operate until June 30.

India has registered an 8% rise in electricity consumption in the financial year that ended last month, and demand is expected to rise in the hot summer months.

