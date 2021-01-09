Hyundai ‘in talks’ with Apple on EVs

Seoul

09 January 2021 04:03 IST

Hyundai Motor Co. said it was in early stage discussions with Apple Inc. after the Korea Economic Daily reported that the two were in talks to cooperate on electric cars and batteries, sending its shares surging some 20%.

“Apple and Hyundai are in discussions but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided,” Hyundai Motor said. Apple declined to comment.

In December, Reuters reported that Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting as early as 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough bat tery technology.

