Honda to resume operation at its four plants in phased manner

21 May 2020 13:27 IST

Production will resume from May 25 at its biggest plant in Narsapura in Karnataka followed by the other three plants from June first week

With India gearing up to expand economic activities as per fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under lockdown 4.0, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) on Thursday announced that its production operations would resume at all its four plants in two phases.

Production will resume in a phased manner starting May 25 from its biggest plant in Narsapura in Karnataka followed by other three plants from the first week of June.

To keep the business continuity in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government, nearly 99 % of Honda’s 300-odd supplier plants too had received the necessary approvals to resume their operations, said a press statement issued by the company. Honda suppliers are now in advanced stages of resuming production.

“Honda is taking a calibrated approach across its entire ecosystem ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations. On the market demand side, over 60 % of Honda dealers have by now resumed their sales and service operations. Initial enquiries, though still subdued compared to the pre-lockdown period, are picking up momentum every day. Hence, strategically aligning supply chain with market demand and available BS-6 inventory across its network, Honda is set to resume production from its four factories in a staggered manner from May 25,” said the statement.

Honda 2Wheelers India has issued comprehensive Operations Resumption manual in addition to the applicable Central and State government guidelines. This is applicable not only to Honda’s manufacturing plants, but the entire ecosystem, including its suppliers, logistic partners, dealerships and service centres across India.