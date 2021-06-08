Hiring outlook expected to be more or less stable in Q3 CY2021: ManpowerGroup

Bengaluru

08 June 2021 14:51 IST

‘Transportation, Utilities to drive job growth in Q3’

India’s employment outlook would be more or less stable for the next three months of calendar 2021, said ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey conducted across 1303 enterprises in the country.

Workforce gains were anticipated in six of the seven industry sectors during the upcoming quarter. Transportation & Utilities sector would be the strongest job market with a net employment outlook of +10%, while the job outlook for Services sector would be +7%. However, Mining & Construction sector employers expected to trim payrolls, reporting a weak outlook of -2%, found the survey.

The strongest hiring pace was recorded in the medium sized organisations followed by the large enterprises with a seasonally adjusted outlook of +8% and +6% respectively.

Some 54% of the respondents said they would hire in June 2021 while 46% of them said won’t know when they would resume regular hiring. About 40% of survey respondents expected to have their employees work from home full-time and 38% of the participants wanted to have either flexible or condensed work hours for their employees.

The biggest concern, with 51%, was whether their employees would be able to collaborate efficiently. Productivity, innovation, company culture and employee wellbeing were the other concerns expressed by enterprises, reported ManpowerGroup.

Sandeep Gulati, Group Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India said, “The second wave of the Pandemic has been ruthless. However, India has shown buoyancy and determination to recover by maintaining the momentum of its economic activities.”

The demand for a skilled workforce had been stable since the beginning of the year. Demand for sales, service and delivery personnel was on the rise, as consumer confidence was returning, he added.