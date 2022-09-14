Goldman cuts Infosys, TCS to ‘sell’ on looming slowdown

Reuters BENGALURU
September 14, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Consultancy Services

Goldman Sachs downgraded top Indian information technology service providers Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys to "sell," from "buy," citing a potential slowdown in dollar revenue growth in the face of impending macroeconomic stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We believe a slowdown in discretionary IT services spend around the growth and transformation agenda will be quite material and something not yet completely reflected in the street's double-digit revenue growth forecast for the industry for FY24," Goldman analysts wrote in a note.

Also Read
Exports growth slows further in August

Goldman said it remains "more sanguine" on the EBIT margin forecasts than on revenue of Indian IT companies, given multiple levers such as higher employee utilisation, controls on variable pay and annual wage hikes.

India's top IT services firms have started freezing or cutting staff bonuses, worried that tightening budgets at U.S. and European clients who are bracing for a recession will sharply hit their own profit as the pandemic-led boom fades out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The IT firms made a windfall when pandemic struck the world couple of years back as several global corporations poured millions of dollars to rev up their digital infrastructure.

However, several top tier companies missed profit estimates in the April-June quarter due to higher costs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Goldman upgraded Wipro to "buy" from "sell," citing attractive valuations and a recent pickup in the company's order book.

The Nifty IT index was down 3.1% on Wednesday as a surprise increase in U.S. inflation stoked fears of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The IT index has been one of the worst hit sectors, falling over 27% so far this year, underperforming benchmark Nifty 50 index, which is up 4%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)
financial markets

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app