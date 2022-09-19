Godrej & Boyce units eye larger pie of appliances, MEP segments

Godrej company logo. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., said it has come up with a whole lot of premium products for the upcoming festival season and is eyeing a sales growth of 50% as compared with the previous festive season.

Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce said, “Between last festive to this October, we will have added over 100 new product SKUs offering greater choice for our consumers. This new portfolio is largely centred around premium products across categories- from side-by-side refrigerators to top end automatic washing machines, double door refrigerators and advanced air conditioners.”

“These premium offerings are largely health first offerings, with patents applied for them – like the food disinfection technology in refrigerators, germ disinfection in washing machines or the unique thermoelectric precision cooling for insulin, delivering greater health and convenience to our customers. Coupled with consumer schemes that will enable consumers to upgrade easily, these new offerings are expected to help us drive more than 50% growth this festive season,” he added.

Meanwhile, Godrej & Boyce said its SBU Godrej Electricals & Electronics (E&E) has chalked out a strategy to bag substantial projects by its MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Public health engineering) business.

Godrej E&E’s MEP business has bagged key commercial, infrastructure, data centre and e-commerce projects worth more than ₹600 crore which are under execution.

Pravin Rawool, AVP & Head –MEP Business said , “With the support of the Central and State governments, we see enormous opportunities for growth in the groundwork of India. MEP has contributed to prominent large utility projects across public infrastructure, commercial, as well as urban developments.”

“The data Centre industry is also one of the most lucrative and fastest-growing industries in India. With the 5G boom and the government’s push to the data-centre segment, we project the industry to drive further demand for global investments. MEP will continue to collaborate with Indian and international partners to deliver the best electromechanical services to operate with efficiency and safety,” he said.