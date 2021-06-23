German car-parts firm ZF exits Brakes India

CHENNAI

Licence, tech agreements to continue

German car- parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF) has divested its entire 49% stake in Brakes India to its Indian joint venture partners for an undisclosed sum.

The move follows intense competition in the segments in which Brakes India operates, ZF said.

Brakes India was founded in 1962 as a joint venture between T.V. Sundram Iyengar and Sons (TVS) and ZF.

The shares were divested in favour of T.V. Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt. Ltd., Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd., India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd. and Flometallic India Private Ltd.

ZF would, however, continue its technology licence and supply agreements with Brakes India, a leading supplier of braking systems in the India and a global supplier of ferrous castings.

ZF, meanwhile, has decided to divest 2.64% stake, comprising five -lakh equity shares, in Wabco India Ltd. to non-retail and retail investors at ₹6,550 per share to meet regulatory compliance. Post-dilution, ZF would hold about 2.8% stake in the company.