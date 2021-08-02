Exports up 47.91% in July to $35.17 bn

New Delhi

The country's exports grew by 47.19% to $35.17 billion on account of healthy growth in the outbound shipments of petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery, according to the provisional data of the commerce ministry.

Imports during the month also rose by 59.38% to $46.40 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $11.23 billion.

Exports of petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery in July increased to $3.82 billion, $2.82 billion and $1.95 billion respectively, the data showed.

However, exports of oilseeds, rice and meat, dairy and poultry products have recorded negative growth in the month under review.

Imports of petroleum, crude, and products rose by 97% to $6.35 billion. Similarly, imports of gold were up by 135.5% to $2.42 billion and pearls, precious and semi-precious stones inbound shipments stood at $1.68 billion in July.

However, imports of transport equipment, project goods and silver have recorded negative growth in July.

Further exports to the U.S. , U.A.E. , and Belgium increased to $2.4 billion, $1.21 billion and $489 million in July.