Dr. Reddy’s forays into hospital nutrition segment

HYDERABAD:

25 August 2020 11:59 IST

The Pharma major launches Celevida Maxx nutrition drink for cancer, critical care and COPD patients in India

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday said it is foraying into the hospital nutrition segment in India with a nutrition drink.

The product, Celevida Maxx, is a unique addition to its nutrition portfolio and designed to help manage nutritional needs of cancer, critical care and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, the Hyderabad-headquartered firm said.

“We are pleased to foray into the hospital nutrition segment in India. With Celevida Maxx, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the nutrition segment and continue making a positive impact on patients’ lives,” CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) M.V. Ramana said.

Celevida Maxx contains a unique triple action formula of high protein, high omega 3 fatty acids to help tackle the problem of inflammation and Astaxanthin, which is clinically proven to support immunity, a release from Dr. Reddy’s said. The nutrition drink contains vegetarian ingredients, no added sugar and comes in two flavors, Orange and Strawberry.

In 2019, Dr. Reddy’s had entered the nutritional market with Celevida, a nutrition drink for diabetes patients.