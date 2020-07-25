Don’t privatise PSBs, cut govt. stake: Satish Marathe

Mumbai

Public sector banks should not be privatised given the country’s developmental needs but the government can look at reducing its shareholding to 26% by selling a larger portion of its stake to common Indians, RBI’s board member Satish Marathe said on Saturday.

Mr. Marathe, who started out working in a state-run bank before getting associated with the cooperative banks sector, however, said that public sector banks need an overhaul of their systems, processes and staff attitudes to be relevant and effective in the future.

