IndustryChennai 29 April 2021 04:51 IST
CUMI Q4 net profit declines 8%
Updated: 28 April 2021 22:23 IST
Carborundum Universal Ltd.’s (CUMI) standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March declined by about 8% to ₹58 crore from ₹62 crore in the year-earlier period.
During the quarter under review, income from operations jumped by more than 41% to ₹503 crore, driven by steady performance across business segments, the Murugappa group firm said in a filing. During FY21, CUMI incurred a capital expenditure of ₹103 crore.
On Wednesday, the board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share. CUMI had earlier paid an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share.
