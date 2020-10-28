Cognizant names Rajesh Nambiar as Chairman and Managing Director of India

CHENNAI

28 October 2020 07:36 IST

Nasdaq-listed IT firm Cognizant has appointed Rajesh Nambiar as the Chairman and Managing Director of India and a member of Cognizant’s Executive Committee effective November 9, 2020.

He joins Cognizant from Ciena, a networking, systems, and software company, where he currently serves as Chairman and President of Ciena, India.

“In the repositioned and elevated role of the India Chairman and Managing Director, Rajesh will strengthen our brand positioning in India and enhance our relationships with relevant Indian government agencies, chambers of commerce, universities, the media, and key policy-making bodies, including NASSCOM,” said Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant. “Rajesh will also serve as the Executive Committee representative of our nearly 200,000 associates in India,” he added.

In a statement issued by Cognizant, Mr. Nambiar said, “My priority is to build upon Cognizant’s rich legacy of innovation, industry leadership, and client-centric employee culture to help the company engineer modern businesses that improve everyday life.”

Mr. Nambiar's background includes more than a dozen years with IBM and 18 years with Tata Consultancy Services. At IBM, he was the general manager and global leader for IBM’s application services business, with oversight of an $8 billion global P&L. He also served on the board of IBM India and as a member of The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Executive Council while at IBM.