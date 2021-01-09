Claim recovery benefits, DHFL FD holders told

MUMBAI

09 January 2021 04:51 IST

63 moons technologies has asked non-convertible debenture (NDC) and fixed deposit holders of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) to file separate applications in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai to seek ‘fraudulent transaction recovery benefits’.

Failing to do so will cause them to face huge haircuts, the firm said.

“The promoters of DHFL have siphoned off approximately ₹30,000 crore, which has been traced by Grant Thornton forensic audit report itself,” the company said in a statement.

“63 moons technologies, which holds about ₹200 crore of NCD of DHFL, has already filed an application in the NCLT Mumbai,” it added.