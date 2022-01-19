Industry

‘Chunk of workforce for shifting jobs’

Representational image.
PTI NEW DELHI 19 January 2022 03:14 IST
Updated: 19 January 2022 02:01 IST

Notwithstanding the pandemic, India’s workforce is optimistic about the future of work, and a significant percentage of professionals are considering changing their jobs this year, according to a report.

LinkedIn, the leading online professional network, on Tuesday unveiled a new job-seeker research, which revealed that 82% of professionals in India are considering a job change in 2022. Based on the responses of 1,111 professionals in India, the survey showed that professionals are leaving their current jobs due to poor work-life balance, not enough money, or greater career ambitions. Professionals in India said flexible working arrangements will be the top priority.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Business Industry
employment
Read more...