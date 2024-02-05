ADVERTISEMENT

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q3 net rises 43% to ₹1,027 cr.

February 05, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., reported consolidated Q3 net profit rose 43% to ₹1,027 crore.

Total income grew 43% to ₹6,842 crore, the core investment company of the Murugappa group said in a statement.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd., disbursed ₹22,383 crore against ₹17,559 crore and net profit grew 28% to ₹876 crore. Assets under management grew by 36% to ₹1,41,143 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., registered a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of ₹1,827 crore against ₹1,684 crore. Net profit rose 340% to ₹154 crore primarily on account of change in fair value of equity instruments.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd., registered total income of ₹17.57 crore (₹15.90 crore) and net profit contracted to ₹1.24 crore from ₹1.29 crore.

