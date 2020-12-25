Centre tells Dish TV to pay ₹4,164-cr. fee

new delhi

25 December 2020 23:16 IST

The company has been told to pay the amount towards licence fee from the date of issuance of DTH licence till the financial year 2018-19.

Direct-to-home operator Dish TV on Friday said it had received a demand notice from the government for payment of ₹4,164.05 crore, which included the licence fee and interest.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, (MIB) asked the Essel Group firm to pay the said amount towards licence fee from the date of issuance of DTH licence till the financial year 2018-19, the company said. The MIB has, in its letter, also said the amount was further subject to verification and audit and the outcome of pending court cases in the matter of DTH licence fee.

