Byju's starts paying March salary to employees; blames miffed investors' action for delay

April 09, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Edtech firm Think and Learn, owner of Byju's brand, has started paying March salaries to its employees after a delay of nine days and the payout process is expected to complete in next 10 days, according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company in a communication to employees blamed the group of four investors for the delay.

“We are pleased to inform you that salary disbursement has commenced today and will be completed over the next 10 days. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, we haven’t yet secured approval to access the rights issue funds, because of the action of four foreign investors. However, we have arranged an alternative line of credit to ensure timely payments,” Byju’s said in an email to employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company raised $200 million through rights issue to meet its operational requirements, including expenses related to employees' salaries.

A group of four investors — Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV — along with the support from other shareholders, including Tiger and Owl Ventures, have approached NCLT against the founders as well as the rights issue which may lead to change in shareholding pattern in the company.

Sources said that 25% employees in the lower pay scale will get full payment while senior employees will get partial payment.

"We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this period," Byju's said in the email.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.