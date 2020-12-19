BoM eyes ₹10,000-crore business in T.N.

Chennai

19 December 2020 22:53 IST

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is planning to double its total business in Tamil Nadu to ₹10,000 crore in two years, said a top official.

“In December, BoM is opening three new branches at Theni, Dindigul and Chengalpattu. This year, pan- India, 150 branches are proposed to be opened of which around 20 are in Tamil Nadu,” A.S. Rajeev, MD & CEO, said.

BoM has also revamped its gold loan scheme and is expecting the portfolio to touch ₹3,000 crore by the end of FY21, he added.

Advertising

Advertising