Auto industry veteran Jagdish Khattar passes away

New Delhi

26 April 2021 14:52 IST

Automobile industry veteran and former Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India (then Maruti Udyog Ltd) Jagdish Khattar passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest.

Mr. Khattar was 78-years old. He was associated with Maruti from 1993 to 2007. He had joined the company as Director (Marketing), and gradually was elevated to the post of Managing Director. Prior to his association with Maruti, Mr Khattar had been an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with more than 37 years of experience.

Almost a year after he retired from Maruti Suzuki, Mr Khattar founded Carnation, an automobile service company, in 2008.

