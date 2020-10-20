Ather Energy offers buy-back for e-scooter

MUMBAI

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ather Energy has introduced an assured buy-back programme for its Ather 450X electric scooter, weeks before its roll-out in 11 markets including Chennai and Bengaluru.

The company is guaranteeing a buy-back for the Ather 450X at ₹85,000 [with certain conditions], at the end of three years of use. The scooter will be delivered to customers during Diwali. The buy-back programme is aimed at accelerating EV adoption in the country, the company said.

Depending on the response to the lease model in Bengaluru and Chennai, the company would extend the same for the Ather 450X in the other nine cities, it added. The lease model will allow customers to access the Ather 450X at a lower price and a nominal monthly fee. “To reduce the overall cost of ownership of the Ather 450X, Bengaluru consumers can exchange their old petrol ICE 2-wheeler,” the company said.

It has also reduced the ex-showroom price of the Ather 450 Plus model to ₹1,39,990.

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy, “Our faith in our product line has allowed us to create innovative solutions to make the switch to electric, easier — whether it is purchase or ownership.”