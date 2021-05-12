Amrutanjan eyes bigger pie in personal hygiene

MUMBAI

12 May 2021 23:27 IST

Aims to boost Comfy brand offerings

Amrutanjan Health Care, known for pain management products, is looking at a sizeable presence in the women’s personal hygiene space by supplying high quality sanitary pads at affordable prices under the Comfy brand.

The company, set up 127 years ago, is committing investment to increase presence in this segment to be among the top three players in 2-3 years, said chairman and managing director S. Sambhu Prasad.

Amrutanjan is ramping up distribution to 4.5 lakh outlets in FY22 from 2.8 lakh now and plans to appoint 5,000 distributors and sub-distributors, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Our objective is to provide affordable products to a majority of the women. Accessibility and affordability of good quality products are major barriers to better health,” Mr. Prasad said. “We aim to offer high-quality hygiene solutions that are affordable and accessible across the country,” he added. He said sales of the Comfy range have grown fivefold in five years.

In FY21, it generated a revenue of ₹54 crore compared with ₹40 crore in the previous year. “It has become a fast-growing brand in a highly competitive market dominated by premium brands,” Mr. Prasad added.

Between FY15 and FY20, Comfy sales have grown at 91% CAGR and has immense growth in the offing. In FY21, the contribution of women’s hygiene category has increased to 14.84% of the total sales, he said.

He said the company aims to expand its reach across India and focus on the rural and the rest of the urban markets. The rural markets contribute to around 50% of Comfy’s sales.

The company is investing in digitisation and e-commerce in a big way. As part of the drive, it plans to offer all its products for sale on its website. The company will also continue to focus on various e-commerce portals to sell its products, the chairman said.