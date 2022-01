FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

New Delhi

10 January 2022 03:49 IST

Amazon has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order that suspended the over two-year-old approval for its deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd, according to sources.

The NCLAT is an appellate authority for the orders passed by the CCI.

