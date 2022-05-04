JUST IN
- 4 hrs Aurobindo gets U.S. FDA nod for generic of cancer drug
- 6 hrs Amazon doubles cumulative export target from India to $20 billion by 2025
- EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points
- Govt's wheat purchases set to halve; no plans to curb exports: Food secretary
- RBI surprises with 40 bps rate increase amid inflation ‘alarm’
- Mumbai International Airport raises ₹5,735.43 crore from Apollo Management
- Gold sales rebound on Akshaya Tritiya, jewellers expect 10% rise in volume
- Telecom industry urges ‘significant’ reduction in 5G spectrum prices, cites viability
- Tata Steel Q4 profit rises 37% to ₹9,835 crore, announces stock split
- EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility to foray into trucks, tractors and drones
- Akshaya Tritiya begins on positive note; jewellers expect business of up to 30 tonne
- Amazon workers vote against unionising second New York warehouse
- HDFC Q4 net rises 16% to ₹3,700 crore
- India's power consumption grows 13.6% to 132.98 billion units in April
- CIL's coal supply to power sector rises 16% in April