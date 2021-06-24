ALL turned a profit in Q4 on rise in volume

CHENNAI

24 June 2021 22:35 IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd. has returned to black, reporting standalone net profit of ₹241 crore for the fourth quarter ended March due to 66% industry volume growth in M&HCV sector.

The truck-and-bus maker had incurred a net loss of ₹57 crore a year earlierdue to a slowdown in the commercial vehicle market. Revenue from operations rose to ₹7,000 crore(₹3,838 crore). The board declared a final dividend of 60 paise per share.

The results included an exceptional item of ₹37 crore pertaining to gain on sale of immovable assets, obligations related to discontinued products of the LCV division, VRS and impairment in value of equity instruments in subsidiaries.During the quarter, M&HCV truck volumes grew at 111% for the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

