Air India onboards design firm for lounge revamp

December 04, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Air India has appointed acclaimed design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates to refurbish its lounges at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and New York’s John F Kennedy Airport.

The refurbishment and rebuilding is planned to begin shortly.

“The lounges will be designed to reflect the rich cultural heritage of India with world-class state-of-the-art amenities embodying the vibrant spirit of the new Air India – a global airline with an Indian heart,” the airline said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from a revamp of the two lounges, Air India is also working to expand its lounge network to other major airports in India and abroad for its firs, business class, and eligible members of its frequent flying programme and Star Alliance.

The design partner, HBA, is known for signature projects for leading global brands like the Taj Group, Marriott, InterContinental, Hilton and Singapore Airlines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT