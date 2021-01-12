Retail inflation drops to 4.59 pc in December, says govt. data

New Delhi

Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.93% in November.

Retail inflation fell sharply to 4.59% in December, mainly due to declining food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

Food inflation declined to 3.41% in December in 2020, compared to 9.5% in the previous month, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) factors in retail inflation while arriving at its monetary policy.