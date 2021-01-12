Economy

Retail inflation drops to 4.59 pc in December, says govt. data

Retail inflation fell sharply to 4.59% in December, mainly due to declining food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan
PTI New Delhi 12 January 2021 18:00 IST
Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.93% in November.

Food inflation declined to 3.41% in December in 2020, compared to 9.5% in the previous month, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) factors in retail inflation while arriving at its monetary policy.

