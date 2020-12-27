’Rajasthan may borrow ₹2,731 cr. more’

New Delhi

The Finance Ministry on Saturday said it had permitted Rajasthan to borrow an additional ₹2,731 crore after the State successfully undertook ease-of-doing-business reforms.

Rajasthan joined five others — Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — that have completed the reform to be eligible for additional borrowing. The six States have been granted permission for additional borrowing of ₹19,459 crore. Ease of doing business is indicative of the investment-friendly business climate. The Centre had in May decided to link grant of additional borrowing approval to States that undertake these reforms.

