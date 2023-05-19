ADVERTISEMENT

No TCS on overseas payment through international credit, debit cards, says Finance Ministry

May 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Existing beneficial TCS treatment for education and health payments will also continue, the ministry said.

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representation purpose only.

The Government, on May 19, blinked on the 20% tax collection at source (TCS) diktat for overseas credit card spending, and also exempted any payments by an individual using their international debit or credit cards upto ₹7 lakh per financial year from the TCS norm.

The Finance Ministry said this is being done to remove any procedural ambiguity as “concerns have been raised about the applicability of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) to small transactions under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) from July 1, 2023.”

Existing beneficial TCS treatment for education and health payments will also continue, the ministry said. Such payments upto ₹7 lakh a year are permitted with a TCS rate of 5%.

“The necessary changes to the Rules (Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions Rules), 2000) will be issued separately,” a statement said.

The inistry’s decision earlier this week to bring international credit card spending under the RBI’s liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) and the consequent levy of 20% TCS has evoked sharp reactions from experts and stakeholders.

Currently, payments of up to Rs 7 lakh for medical treatment abroad and towards education do not attract TCS. TCS on such expenditures is at the rate of 5 per cent.

