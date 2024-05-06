ADVERTISEMENT

Justice (Retd) Sanjay Kumar Mishra sworn in as first GST Tribunal President

May 06, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Tribunal, established under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, is expected to soon become functional, nearly seven years after the launch of the GST regime.

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman administers oath of integrity and sincerity to the GST Tribunal President Justice (Retd) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Paving the way for operationalising the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to resolve disputes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 6 administered the oath of integrity and sincerity to the tribunal’s first President, Justice (Retd.) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, the GSTAT’s first president has been selected by a Search-cum-Selection Committee headed by the Chief Justice of India. The Government has notified a Principal Bench and 31 State Benches of the GSTAT, and the process for appointment of judicial and technical members is already in progress, the Finance Ministry said.

The Tribunal, established under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, is expected to soon become functional, nearly seven years after the launch of the GST regime.

“The Tribunal will ensure swift, fair, judicious and effective resolution to GST disputes, besides significantly reducing the burden on higher courts. The establishment of the GSTAT would further enhance the effectiveness of the GST system in India and foster a more transparent and efficient tax environment in the country,” the ministry said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US