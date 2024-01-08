ADVERTISEMENT

India's fuel demand hits seven-month high in December

January 08, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST

Reuters

India's fuel consumption rose to a seven-month high in December to about 20.054 million metric tons (mmt), data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Total consumption, a proxy for oil demand, in December rose by 6.2% from 18.89 million tons (mt) in November, data showed. It was up around 2.6% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks and commercially-run passenger vehicles, rose by 0.9% month-on-month to 7.6 (mt). Sales of petrol in December slipped 4.5% from the previous month to 2.99 (mt).

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose by 12.9% from November, while fuel oil use increased by 9.6% in December. Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas sales rose by 5.6% to 2.63 (mt), while naphtha sales jumped by 27.9% to about 1.33 (mt), the data showed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US