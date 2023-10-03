Indian economy to grow at 6.3% in FY24: World Bank

October 03, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.3% in the current financial year aided by investment and domestic demand.

According to a World Bank report released on Tuesday (October 3), India continues to show resilience against the backdrop of a challenging global environment.

In India, which accounts for the bulk of South Asia region, growth is expected to remain robust at 6.3% in 2023-24, India Development Update of the World Bank said.

On inflation, the report said, it is expected to decrease gradually as food prices normalise and government measures help increase the supply of key commodities.

