ADVERTISEMENT

Indian economy to grow at 6.3% in FY24: World Bank

October 03, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - New Delhi

According to a World Bank report released on October 3, India continues to show resilience against the backdrop of a challenging global environment

PTI

File image of World Bank logo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.3% in the current financial year aided by investment and domestic demand.

According to a World Bank report released on Tuesday (October 3), India continues to show resilience against the backdrop of a challenging global environment.

In India, which accounts for the bulk of South Asia region, growth is expected to remain robust at 6.3% in 2023-24, India Development Update of the World Bank said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On inflation, the report said, it is expected to decrease gradually as food prices normalise and government measures help increase the supply of key commodities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US