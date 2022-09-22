India said to skip buying Russia's ESPO crude in September as freight costs jump

India, which rarely used to buy Russian oil, has emerged as Moscow’s biggest oil customer after China since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Reuters NEW DELHI
September 22, 2022 22:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian refiners are set to skip purchases of Russian ESPO crude oil this month due to higher freight rates, turning to Africa and the Middle East instead, industry sources said.

India, which rarely used to buy Russian oil, has emerged as Moscow’s biggest oil customer after China since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Refiners in India have been snapping up almost all grades of Russian crude, taking advantage of discounts after sanctions led some entities in the West to halt purchases. However, higher prices are set to cool Indian demand, channeling supplies to China.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“On net back basis after factoring in the freight, the landed cost of ESPO is turning out to be $5-$7 a barrel costlier in comparison to similar grades from other countries such as UAE’s Murban,” said an Indian industry source familiar with the matter, adding that Russian oil had previously been cheaper.

Instead of ESPO, Indian companies are buying other grades such as those from West Africa that give better yields, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The price gap between Brent and Dubai benchmarks has also narrowed.

Indian companies are buying other grades such as those from West Africa that give better yields

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
oil and gas - upstream activities
oil and gas - downstream activities
economy, business and finance

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app