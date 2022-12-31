ADVERTISEMENT

GST not payable on house rented to proprietor for residential purpose: CBIC

December 31, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - New Delhi

‘However, the proprietor would though be liable to pay GST on reverse charge mechanism (RCM) basis at 18% in case such accommodation is being used for his proprietary concern’

PTI

New Delhi: An illuminated Parliament ahead of midinight launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)' in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist (PTI6_30_2017_000252B) | Photo Credit: PTI

From January 1, GST would not be payable on housing units rented to the proprietor of a proprietary concern for residential usage only, the CBIC has said.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) also notified amendments in GST rates effective from January 1, 2023 for certain goods and services, as per the recommendations of the GST Council in its meeting on December 17.

Ethyl alcohol supplied to refineries for blending with motor spirit (petrol) will attract 5% GST from January 1, lower than the 18% currently. Also, the tax rate on husks of pulses has been cut to nil, from 5%.

In the notification, the Board further prescribed 12% GST on 'Fruit pulp or fruit juice based drinks' (other than carbonated beverages).

The CBIC has also notified that with effect from January 1, 2023, no GST would be payable where the residential accommodation is rented to a proprietor of a registered proprietary concern if such accommodation has been rented in his individual capacity to be used as his residence only.

However, the proprietor would though be liable to pay GST on reverse charge mechanism (RCM) basis at 18% in case such accommodation is being used for his proprietary concern.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said, "This is a fair notification that would maintain a tax-neutral status for renting residential accommodation to proprietors of the proprietary concern for residential use only."

