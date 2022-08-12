Exports grew 2% in July, trade deficit at record $30 billion

India’s merchandise trade deficit moderated from an earlier estimate of $31.02 billion to $30 billion

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI  
August 12, 2022 19:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sectors like handicrafts, cotton yarn and handloom products, carpets and engineering goods reported declines in exports. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s goods exports grew 2.1% in July to $36.27 billion while imports jumped 43.6% to $66.27 billion, as per quick estimates from the Commerce and Industry Ministry that raised the export figure by about a billion dollars compared to preliminary data released on August 2. 

Consequently, India’s merchandise trade deficit moderated from an earlier estimate of $31.02 billion to $30 billion, still an all-time high deficit in a month.  

The merchandise trade deficit for the first four months of 2022-23 is now estimated at $98.99 billion as against $42.07 billion in the same period last year, reflecting a 135.31% rise. July marks the third successive month where India’s goods trade deficit has breached previous records.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The upward change in outbound shipments’ estimates, which had earlier indicated a 0.8% contraction year-on-year, seemed to stem largely from petroleum products exports that grew 9.2% to cross $6.3 billion. They were earlier reckoned to have dipped 7.07% in July.  

Sectors like handicrafts, cotton yarn and handloom products, carpets and engineering goods reported declines in exports compared to July 2021. Gold imports fell 43.6% to $2.37 billon, but coal imports soared 164.4% to $5.18 billion while petroleum imports grew 70.4% to $21.13 billion.   

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
exports
economy, business and finance
trade balance

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app