‘84 sugar mills in operation in current season’

April 16, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As many as 84 sugar mills are functioning as on April 15 during the current sugar season that began on October 1, 2023 and will end on September 30, 2024.

According to the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association, of the 532 sugar mills that started production this season, 448 have completed sugarcane crushing. Last season, of the 533 mills that started production on October 1, 2022, 401 had completed production as of April 15, 2023 and 132 continued to operate.

Further, 310.93 lakh tonnes of sugar was produced till April 15 this season, as against 312.38 lakh tonnes in the same period last season, after taking into consideration sugar diverted for ethanol production.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.