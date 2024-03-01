₹2,000 banknotes worth ₹8,470 crore still in circulation, says RBI

March 01, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

More than 9 months since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced to withdraw ₹2000 banknotes, about ₹8,470 crore worth ₹2,000 banknotes were still in circulation as on February 29, 2024 as per updates provided by the central bank.

“The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹8,470 crore at the close of business on February 29, 2024,” the RBI said.

“Thus, 97.62% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ₹2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

The facility for exchange of the ₹2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank (RBI Issue Offices) since May 19, 2023.

From October 09, 2023, RBI Issue Offices are also accepting ₹2,000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public are sending ₹2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts, the RBI said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT