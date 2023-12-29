Winter Woes: Common Pediatric Infections and Prevention

December 29, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Understanding the Common Infections

Common Cold and Flu: These are the most frequent respiratory infections during winter. Symptoms include a runny nose, cough, fever, and general fatigue. Rhinoviruses and influenza viruses usually cause them. We are seeing few cases of COVID-19 infection, and the new variant in circulation is JN.1, which is closely related to BA.2.86, a fellow Omicron. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Dec. 19 declared JN.1 a variant of interest due to its “rapidly increasing spread.” However, the agency has not labelled JN.1 a variant of concern.

Caused by viral infections or bacteria like Group A Streptococcus, these illnesses present with pain in the throat, difficulty swallowing, and sometimes fever. Ear Infections (Otitis Media): Common in children, these result from bacteria or viruses causing inflammation behind the eardrum. Symptoms include ear pain, fever, and sometimes hearing difficulty.

Common in children, these result from bacteria or viruses causing inflammation behind the eardrum. Symptoms include ear pain, fever, and sometimes hearing difficulty. RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) Infection: RSV is a major cause of respiratory illness in young children, leading to symptoms like cough, wheezing, and difficulty breathing.

RSV is a major cause of respiratory illness in young children, leading to symptoms like cough, wheezing, and difficulty breathing. Gastroenteritis: Known as the stomach flu, it causes diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain, and dehydration. It’s often viral but can be bacterial.

Prevention Strategies

As a pediatric infectious diseases specialist, I emphasise prevention as the key to protecting our children:

Regular handwashing with soap and water is vital. Teach your child the importance of hand hygiene, especially before eating and after using the restroom

Maintain oral hygiene- brushing at night, salt water gargles,

Vaccinations : Ensure your child’s vaccinations are up-to-date. Influenza vaccines are especially important during the winter season.

A balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains boosts the immune system. Keep your child well-hydrated.

Adequate Clothing : Dress your child in layers to keep them warm, especially when they are outdoors.

Dress your child in layers to keep them warm, especially when they are outdoors. Ventilation: Good air circulation in living spaces can reduce the spread of airborne viruses.

Avoid Crowded Places : If possible, avoid taking your child to crowded places during peak infection seasons.

If possible, avoid taking your child to crowded places during peak infection seasons. Wear a mask if visiting crowded places or exposed to sick people.

People with nose or lung allergies should be sure to be updated with maintenance medication.

Avoid over-the-counter antibiotics, as most of these are viral infections, which improve with supportive care.

Avoid combination fever and cough medication, and avoid cough suppressants below 6 years of age, as recommended by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

When to Seek Medical Attention

While most winter infections are mild and manageable at home, certain signs warrant a visit to the doctor:

Persistent fever for more than 48 hours.

Difficulty breathing or fast breathing.

Severe ear pain or discharge from the ear.

Signs of dehydration like dry mouth, no tears, and reduced urine output.

Unusual lethargy or irritability.

Simple nose and throat swab tests are available for early diagnosis of these infections. Viral infections like influenza have oral antiviral treatment available. If in doubt, get your child tested.

Conclusion

Winter brings with it a spike in pediatric infections, but with awareness and preventive measures, we can safeguard our children’s health. Remember, a healthy child is a happy child. Let’s work together to ensure our little ones enjoy a safe and healthy winter season.

Dr. MANU CHAUDHARY, MBBS, (AFMC,), MD Pediatrics, Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Fellowship: Pediatrics infectious Diseases Specialist (USA),

Consultant - Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

