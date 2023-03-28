Why More Students Willing to Take up Interior Design Courses - Might Be Your Next Big Obsession too

March 28, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Interior design has a total of 13% share in all of the design industry distribution in India. India houses more than 50 interior design companies with a turnover of more than 2.5 crores. The enrollment rate for Interior design courses in India has become 6.81% as per CII, the industry’s booming is a reason.

The Indian Interior Design sector is growing at a significant rate because of the booming population, urbanization, and rising income levels. Architects, Trade members, interior designers, etc make up the interior design sector in India.

Interior design has undergone significant changes and evolution over time. The industrial revolution saw the emergence of new technologies and mass production, leading to a new type of interior design characterized by functionality and simplicity.

During the 20th century, new design styles like Mid-Century Modern were released that became popular very quickly. Advancements like sophisticated lighting played a major role in interior design.

Modern Interior Design in the 90s

The 1970s were known for bright colors and discos, a trend that exceeds fashion and includes home design. The late 90s saw a shift towards more organic and subtle colors. Decorative paintings and wallpapers were popular things.

The 2000s saw technological advancements take over home designs. Smartphones were used to control the home’s electronics. Home designs picked up modern simplistic styles that can still be seen today.

The emergence of modern interior design can be traced back to the 1990s when there was a shift away from traditional styles towards more contemporary and minimalistic aesthetics. Globalization, technological advancements, a booming economy, changing lifestyles, and pop culture were some of the factors that influence this shift. This time also saw a new appreciation for bright colors and free expression.

The current century is seeing the trend of sustainable construction keeping in mind the protection of the environment. Some of the latest trends are smart-home integration, minimalism, and biophilic design.

India Design Report by the Confederation of Indian Industry stated that 10.17% of the design industry is represented by interior designers. As per CII, Bangalore tops the design industry distribution by 24.12%. Vijayawada was at the bottom with only 0.59% though, it has the maximum number of interior designers in the country in 2017.

Popular Interior Design Courses

Based on data collected from COA and IIID and institutes from the design field, there are 22 undergraduate and 8 postgraduate degrees offered. Some of the popular Interior Design courses are mentioned in the table below:

Top Recruiters of Interior Designers

Based on top job providers, India has more than 15,000 interior design jobs with Interior/3D Interior Designer and Interior Architect profiles being in most demand. According to LinkedIn, there are a total of 850 vacancies for 3D Interior Designer and 226 vacancies for Interior Architect. The average salary for an interior designer in India is INR 50,000.

Unity Interiors, eternal DESIGNS, Newmat India, PEPERSALT, Lemon Interior Designers, Cad Drafting Team, etc are some of the top interior design companies in India.

Computer and Interior Design

Computers have had a significant impact on the interior designing field. Software like AUTO-CAD and Revit allows designers to create 3D models and create detailed renderings of their designs.

BIM software creates different types of digital models that help designers coordinate with other professionals. VR and AR technologies allow the testing of products in a space before it was built. Thermostats, lighting systems, security cameras, etc are been installed in homes with the current trend of smart homes.

CAD-CAM (Computer-Aided Design-Computer-Aided manufacturing) has made it possible to produce custom furniture and decor with precision at a lower cost. In India, many institutes offer courses in CAD-CAM. These courses are generally offered as M.Tech degrees which are 2 years long. Some of the top institutes offering courses in CAD/CAM are mentioned in the table below.

Future of Interior Designing in India

The future of interior design in India is likely to be shaped by several factors. Emphasis will be given to sustainable buildings, 3D modeling, and virtual and augmented reality will become more common and accessible. Consumers will be able to select and create designs that are unique to their preferences with the growth of online platforms. Indian interior designers have to cope with and learn new trends to remain in the market.

Smart-home technology is also on the rise in India and the focus is shifting to designing rooms promoting wellness. The demand for interior designers is also expected to grow in the coming years. The future of interior design in India is expected to be defined by a combination of technical innovations and trends like sustainability and wellness-oriented designs that reflect the changing tastes and preferences of Indian customers.

