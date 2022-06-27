The Snacking Revolution

June 27, 2022 12:34 IST

Sneha Chicken Marinated Range of Products is here to satiate your cravings in a healthy way

When it comes to chicken, there’s nothing more delectable than a home-cooked dish. In this day and age, if one has to make restaurant-like chicken at one’s home, it takes more than 2-3 hours, which most of us cannot afford to give. The busy schedules and work pressure will not leave much time for people to spend in kitchens and cook their favorite chicken starters for their loved ones. That is where Sneha Select comes in with its exclusive ready-to-cook marinated chicken that can be made in around 10 minutes.

The rapid lifestyle changes like staying at home and reducing dining outside are also another major factor behind the launch of this new range of marinated, ready-to-cook dishes. People can get them delivered to their home, and they can conveniently cook whichever chicken starter they want without compromising on safety and hygiene. Every product comes with a cooking method-so one doesn’t need to become a professional chef to make restaurant-like starters at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr D Varun Reddy, CEO - Sneha Farms

What are ready-to-cook products?

Chicken from the choicest parts is cut to perfection and marinated in select natural spices. These juicy and tender pieces are then quickly frozen at -40 degree Celsius to lock the freshness and later stored at or below -18 degree Celsius to retain the nutrients and its tenderness. When purchased, these are ready to hit the pan without the need for any thawing.

Why Sneha?

Sneha Select is the answer to all the needs of people for hygienic and good quality, value-added products that can be conveniently purchased from your nearest supermarkets or ordered online through Swiggy Instamart. They don’t add MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) as they want to deliver healthy products to their customers. They provide more than 80% pure chicken meat, the best in the segment, calling it “More meat per Bite”. Sneha Select comes from the house of Sneha Farms popularly known as Sneha Chicken that carries a legacy of customers trust for overs 40 years.

Quality Control

Every bird that they sell is bred carefully in their own controlled environment that is isolated from human habitation with proper biosecurity. Their world-class processing unit has the most advanced meat processing equipment from Europe and the USA. They are also equipped with a state-of-the-art lab facility, hygienic storage of dry and raw materials, allergen, non-allergen and wet ingredients, and their storage design complies with national and international standards. The product from their processing plant undergoes stringent quality checks under the supervision of experts to ensure that every order is packed just right and delivered fresh.

Nutrient-dense products

From quality feed to congenial breeding farms, their birds are raised healthily to assure nutrient-rich chicken. They are rich in minerals like phosphorus and calcium that support bone health. Their high-protein density will help in building and maintaining lean muscle mass. These products are individually quick-frozen so that one can conveniently use the quantity one wants to, and then store the rest in a handy zip-lock packaging bag until next use.

Wide Variety of Choices

Sneha Select currently offers 8 delicious ready-to-cook marinated range of dishes, namely Achari Chicken Tikka, Dragon Kebab, Hariyali Kebab, Malai Kebab, Peri-Peri Wings, Spicy Wings, Tandoori Drumsticks and Arabian Spiced Kebab. And they’re always adding more products to their range of ready-to-cook marinades. So, one can always find something new to try.

The company has reinvented home-cooking and revolutionised snacking with its ready-to-cook marinated items. It is accredited with several national and certifications. All Sneha Select marinades are made with 100% natural ingredients, and they are farm-fresh, free from added steroids, hormones and antibiotics, packed carefully, and safe to consume.