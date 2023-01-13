Top 10 Software Development Companies in Dubai, UAE 2023

January 13, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Whether it’s just an account management system or Component-based development; our lives revolve around different software whether we notice it or not. Along with offering top-notch digital solutions to almost every one of our problems, software development is the best source to automate tedious tasks and minimize the investment of human power while enhancing the end results.

Various businesses are already enhancing their service offering through software development while others are losing out a bit more. As it is not too late to enhance the service offering and attract more users than ever, businesses can still get in touch with the top software development companies with their requirements. Along with offering outstanding software development services, the Top software development companies also offer post-deployment support and training sessions as well to know the working of the software in a more effective manner. Businesses can hire software developers from top software development companies that will work for them dedicatedly for the time being.

In the pool of thousands of software development companies, claiming to be the best one; finding the right one can be a tough choice. So, to help you out a bit, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co started to research reliable and experienced IT companies. After analyzing tons of UAE-based companies; they have compiled the top 10 software development companies in Dubai, UAE that can help the business in the year 2023. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10 Trusted Software Development Companies in Dubai, UAE 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

A top software development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem was established in the year 2011. Ever since its foundation, the company offers top-notch software development services to the global businesses of various industries out there. Starting from simple application software development to embedded software, cloud software and many more, the 1000+ software developers of Hyperlink InfoSystem hold the proficiency to offer outstanding software solutions fulfilling their custom development requirements. Till the end of 2022, the company has developed and delivered more than 4500+ mobile applications, 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and many more solutions to their 2700+ global clients.

2. EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique ‘Engineering DNA,’ EPAM’s globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world.

3. Sutherland

Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Their mission is to deliver exceptionally engineered experiences for customers and employees today that continue to delight tomorrow. For over 35 years, they have cared for their customers’ customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth. Their proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation.

4. Rubius

Rubius Gulf is the leading software development company with a focus on CAD/CAM, BIM, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Big Data, and VR/AR solutions. The company is registered in Dubai mainland and represented by 200+ highly qualified professionals in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Almaty, San Francisco, and Russia.

5. Intertec Systems

Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a regional IT services specialist in Digital, Business Applications, Managed Services, Cloud, Security and Infrastructure. They serve Governments, BFSI, Healthcare and Enterprises across the Middle East & India with the capability to execute $10M+ engagements. With local offices in 5 countries, they are supported by their ecosystem of 50+ technology alliances, Delivery capabilities, and Network Operations and Software Delivery Centers.

6. SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides cutting-edge technology. They reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, and more, they implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality and speed that our clients’ users expect.

7. DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solve problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets.

8. Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is the world leader in connected commerce, with proven expertise and comprehensive portfolios in cutting-edge product technology, multi-vendor software and service excellence for both financial and retail customers. Diebold Nixdorf employs approximately 22,000 employees in more than 130 countries around the world. They are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

9. Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees. The Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science and app development technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goals easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co

