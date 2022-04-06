Top 10 Most Trusted App Development Companies in USA 2022

April 06, 2022 15:20 IST

The global mobile application market was estimated to be worth USD 154.05 billion in 2021, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2027. The proliferation of smartphones and easy usage of trending technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile apps will increase demand for mobile apps in the future.

The increasing use of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile apps and the proliferation of smartphones are expected to increase demand for mobile apps in the future. In addition, the adoption of wearable devices and the growth of the e-commerce industry’s consumer base are among the major factors fueling the market’s growth. Along with that, continued growth in corporate applications, a greater focus on health and fitness apps, and high downloads and in-app purchases for gaming apps also enhance the growth of the mobile app development market.

Being one of the largest IT hubs with hundreds of web and app development firms, finding the perfect and finest app developers in the USA is difficult. So to help you find and choose the best mobile app development, we have made a list. Here you will find a complete list of the top 10 app developers in the United States for 2022 and coming years, having their presence in California, New York, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, New Jersey, Texas, and others parts of the country.

List of Top 10 Popular App Development Companies in USA 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a one-stop solution for your IT and software development needs. The Hyperlink Infosystem team adds their expertise to providing great app features allowing ideas to be developed following market expectations. Apart from creating websites, the team of specialists is constantly focused on creating a platform to help the client’s business grow to achieve new heights. Since 2011, clients have consistently preferred Hyperlink InfoSystem to create unique apps. They always combine skill, creativity, and technology with clients’ ideas. The personnel of Hyperlink InfoSystem has always been concerned about client satisfaction.

2. Zco

Zco Corporation is a reputable bespoke software development company with a three-decade track record of success. Zco provides solid software solutions development to entrepreneurs, startups, and even Fortune 500 organizations. They provide clients with access to one of the largest teams of engineers, developers, designers, and project managers who have years of experience to fulfill client requirements.

3. ArcTouch

ArcTouch has been helping businesses to build meaningful relationships with their consumers and employees through incredible applications and other digital experiences since 2009. ArcTouch’s professional team provides end-to-end development support starting from creating apps for iOS, Android, and web-based applications to developing AI-enabled bots for conversational platforms such as Amazon Alexa and Facebook Messenger.

4. iTechArt

With a skill pool of over 1700 experienced engineers, iTechArt is a one-stop bespoke software development firm. Since 2002, they’ve been assisting startups and fast-growing software firms in developing effective, scalable digital solutions that people enjoy. The company’s teams are made up of people with various skills, hobbies, and engineering backgrounds.

5. MentorMate

They create unique software solutions that enable digital transformation at a large scale. Hundreds of enterprises around the globe have relied on their worldwide team of over 700 to lead their vision, build new products, and offer safe solutions for over 20 years.

6. Halcyon Mobile

Since 2005, Halcyon Mobile has collaborated with startups and companies to build exceptional mobile products. They are a team that takes a personal approach to app development and enjoys creating products that they can be proud of. As a result, when they take on a project, they go all-in to deliver the best they can. They make their clients’ vision into reality, using the award-winning product/UX design and world-class tech expertise in iOS, Android, and backend development.

7. Mobomo

Mobomo is a full-service DevOps firm that helps government and private sectors with its original designs of high-performing websites and apps tailored to match the individual demands of each of its customers. They employ cutting-edge DevOps approaches to provide mobile, web, and cloud solutions integrated with their proven Agile software development methodology through a collaborative, consultative process.

8. Andersen

Over 1000+ skilled and trained IT specialists are waiting to turn your vision into reality. Andersen’s team has delivered over 640 successful projects since 2007. They have over 10+ development centers spread across Europe and the United States.

9. Big Nerd Ranch

Since 2001, Big Nerd Ranch has worked to bring brilliance to life. They accomplish various milestones by forming genuine ties with their clients by offering a team of engineers, designers, and project strategists. Their team helps businesses to take their digital product from concept to launch. They are honored to collaborate with various startups and Fortune 100 firms to develop unique products.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a software & Data Science company that helps businesses improve their productivity and performance with analytical processes. The company delivers app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, custom software development, machine learning, automation, and various other services to their global client base.

Source: Top Software Companies.