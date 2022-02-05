This season belongs to the BIRKENSTOCK Honnef collection

05 February 2022 18:41 IST

Let’s admit it, we all have that one pair of shoes which we favour over all others. What makes that pair so special is that it goes well with almost all outfits for every occasion, is super comfortable, and is highly durable. But the shoe I will introduce you to is literally the holy grail of perfect shoes.

The BIRKENSTOCK Honnef is a sturdy, unisex, sneaker-style lace-up shoe. Visually, the shoe is robust-looking and tough. It features the unique removable Deep Blue footbed, taking up the comfort level by notches. It makes for a highly versatile pairing with a lot of fashion looks and has come up to be a particularly favoured BIRKENSTOCK in recent times. What makes it so special, though? Let’s find out:

The Magic of Honnef: Though every BIRKENSTOCK shoe is as eye-catching as it is comfortable, there are some key elements that set Honnef apart:

Advertising

Advertising

1. Deep Blue Footbed: This is the show-stopper. Inspired by the comfort that orthopaedic shoes provide, it consists of four layers:

Shock-absorbing layer

Woven jute layer

Anatomically shaped cork layer

Wool/Polyester or microfiber lining

These layers maximize comfort during both movement and rest, by reducing the strain on the pressure points of the feet. The contoured footbed provides ease during the rolling motion of walking, while the soft lining promotes good foot health and climate. With the Deep Blue footbed, every step in these shoes is as soothing as walking on the beach.

2. Material and Make: The robust shoes are made using sustainably sourced oiled nubuck leather and suede. The high-quality materials ensure durability. It has a wide cork sole and a padded heel that provides an extra element of comfort. The mudguard at the front prevents dirt build-up on the shoe, and the tie-up laces enable a custom fitting. It is available in conventional black and brown, and an unusual pastel pink.

3. Height Variations: Honnef high features a high ankle shaft and a warm lining, making it an ideal winter boot. Honnef low ends below the ankle, giving it the look of a sneaker. It has a microfiber lining that makes it an ideal autumn and even summer boot.

Style your Honnef your way: Now, you know about the exclusivity of Honnef when it comes to technical features. When it comes to style quotient, the sturdy shoes are versatile too. You can pair them with:

Everyday Casuals: Pair Honnef Low with casualwear clothing such as jeans, boxy printed dresses, anti-fit shirts, loose sweaters, hoodies, etc. It adds a cool, casual aesthetic to everyday casuals and even quirky clothing choices. It is ideal for people with a unique, fun style.

Travel Wardrobe: For people who want an adventurous holiday, both Honnef High and Low are reliable, sturdy options. Pair them with jeans, cargo pants, stockings, warm coats, sweater tops, cardigans, cable knit sweaters, etc. It is ideal for people who want a dependable shoe for all travel shenanigans.

Street Style: Honnef High makes for the ideal winter street style boot. Pair it with trench coats, wool pants, skirts, sheath dresses, and a lot of layering. It makes a sophisticated style statement while being warm and protective of your feet.

BIRKENSTOCK has always delivered the style and comfort they promise their patrons. And Honnef is a promise that will never break. Reliable, fashionable, and comfortable, Honnef is your wardrobe’s new BFF. Shop NOW!